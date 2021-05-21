Target vs. BJ Wholesale: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

The retail market is changing rapidly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other major e-commerce players increasingly grabbing customers from traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains. However, retail giants Target (TGT) and BJ wholesale (BJ) have survived COVID-19-pandemic-led disruptions by strengthening their online presence. We think the change in the way they do business and the gradual increase in foot traffic in their retail stores with the economy’s reopening should help both companies grow in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) are two established players in the retail industry. TGT sells a broad range of household goods, food and pet supplies, apparel and accessories, electronics, decor, and other items under national brands and owned and exclusive brands. BJ is a one-stop shopping destination filled with various brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats and organic food products.