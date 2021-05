A 39-year-old Cope man sought in connection with the theft catalytic converters is now in the custody of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Carl Kemmerlin, of 150 Deer Park Road, is facing 18 charges, including five counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals, four counts of transporting or possessing stolen non-ferrous metals, three counts of tools capable of committing a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.