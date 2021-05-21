newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Dips

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech stocks have been on a downtrend amid the ongoing economic recovery, but most of them have the potential to recover based on increasing demand for tech solutions from almost all industries and continued innovations in the sector. After losing some value lately, Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), and Extreme (EXTR) are currently trading at attractive valuations. So, we think betting on these stocks at their current price levels could be rewarding. Let’s discuss.The technology industry has not been able to maintain its last year’s performance so far this year because the economic recovery has motivated investors to rotate away from expensive tech stocks to cyclical stocks. This shift is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.8% loss over the past month.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Diodes Incorporated#Growth Stocks#Tech Investors#Potential Investors#Xlk#Sharp Corporation#Extreme Networks#Extr#Expensive Tech Stocks#Cyclical Stocks#Tech Solutions#Attractive Valuations#Price Declines#Trading#Price Levels#Technology Industry#Otc#Growing Demand#Increasing Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Tech Stocks To Buy Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 36.9% in 3 Days

This Tech Stock forecast is based on stock picking strategies for investors and analysts who need predictions for the 10 best tech stocks to buy in the Technology Industry (see Tech Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech stocks for the long position.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Crypto-Exposed Stocks Dip as Bitcoin Crashes

Bitcoin's price has been in freefall this week. Shares in companies linked to the currency also took a tumble on Friday. Even futures and oil prices have dipped, according to Rabobank analysts. It has long been a popular debate whether the price of Bitcoin is. to stocks. But several publicly...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in 2021? These 3 Stocks Are Riding Unstoppable Trends

At the start of 2020, I had no idea the market was about to have one of the sharpest and fastest drops in history. Then at the end of March 2020, I had no idea the S&P 500 was about to go up 56% over the next year -- an incredible 12-month run. And when looking at individual stocks, there's plenty of short-term moves that have surprised me over my investing career.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks That Could Bounce After Hitting 52-Week Lows Last Week

Several stocks hit new 52-week lows during the trading week that ended May 20. Here is a look at three that could be candidates to bounce back up. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings: Business data and analytics company Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE: DNB) reported revenue of $509.1 million, up 28.6% year-over-year for the recent first quarter. Organic growth was up 5.7% in the first quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks that Could Make You Richer No Matter What the Stock Market Does

If you're worried that another market crash or correction might be just around the corner, you're definitely not alone. The reality is, no one can predict with exact certainty what the stock market will or won't do in the coming months. But there's also good news -- you can use this time to prep your portfolio for whatever the market's cooking up and set yourself up for generous returns for years to come.
StocksMoney Morning

Buy This Instead of "Big Tech" Stocks and Bank 55% Gains

Ah, the "forward lateral" – one of the most-failed football plays there is out there. It's a trick play, a desperate move. Whenever you see a quarterback try and throw the football sideways to a teammate across the field, you can be sure that team is way behind in a must-win game.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Even as the major market indexes are topping fresh highs, there are plenty of great growth stocks out there that have been punished as some investors have turned their focus to "recovery" stocks. Investors with the right mindset and a sufficient investing time horizon of three to five years will be able to benefit from the short-term thinking that is currently plaguing these otherwise stellar companies.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Solid Stocks That Can Be Smart Picks Even in Choppy Markets

The U.S. equity market has been quite volatile over the past few weeks. The first three days of last week saw tech stocks falling on fears of increasing inflation and a faster-than-anticipated tightening monetary policy. Then, on May 13, Federal Reserve officials played down the risk of a tightening policy and claimed that the rising prices in the reopening economy were only temporary. On May 14, the market bounced back on this newly injected optimism. Worries over whether temporary price surges aren't, in fact, temporary, have continued to be borne out in daily market swings.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin or Stocks: Better Buy on the Dip

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), has dropped 37% from its all-time high. As of this writing, it's trading hands at around $41,000 per token. By contrast, the stock market averages aren't down anywhere near that much. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 is down less than 2%. Nevertheless, even though I own Bitcoin personally, in this article I'm going to argue that stocks are the better buy right now.
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Continues to Tumble

There are two types of top stocks: ones that everyone knows about and are really easy to find, and the others that tend to fly under the radar and are relatively difficult to spot. When the economy is strong and the market is bullish, you have to sift through the stocks and find the hidden gems that might be attractively valued yet pack great growth potential.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Small Tech Stocks That Can Provide Crazy Returns

In today's video I look at the growth stocks Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM). The stock prices for each of these companies has dropped between 30% and 60% from its 52-week high. Below I share three reasons to add each stock to your watchlist, but it is important to note these stocks are very volatile.
Stocksinvesting.com

TFSA Investors: 3 High-Dividend Stocks With Super-High 7% Yields

The TFSA is an amazing investment tool for a wide variety of reasons, and one of them is that it offers tax sheltering in real time. Unlike an RRSP, or IRA/401(K) across the border, you don’t have to wait till retirement to reap the tax benefits of this wonderful account. You can leverage this in different investment strategies, and one of them is starting a passive income with super-high-yield dividends.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Texas Instruments Is a Retiree's Dream Stock

Recent retirees should ignore all the noise about cryptocurrencies, NFTs, SPACs, and other speculative investments. Some of these investments might generate big short-term gains, but they're far too volatile for older investors who want to prioritize capital preservation and stable income. Instead, retirees should invest in companies that have well-diversified...
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

10 Value Stocks To Invest In Now

A value stock is one that seems to be undervalued based on a combination of factors, such as its valuation history, current stock price, dividend yield, dominant market share and others. This...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Under $20 for Your Buy List

Blue-chip stocks belong to companies with sound business models and track records of strong growth. In addition, they tend to be stable large-cap businesses, which have stood the test of time and produced attractive returns over a long period. So naturally, these stocks represent the cream of the crop and therefore trade at significant premiums. However, due to various internal and external factors, you might find a few that are trading cheaply.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Neogames SA Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

Neogames SA (NGMS) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before. The lottery software gaming stock carries a 95 Relative Strength Rating. The upgrade means the stock is now outpacing 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and...