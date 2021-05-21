newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 ETFs Up More than 65% Over the Past Year

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket participants appear pleased with the U.S. government’s stimulus measures and improving economic data, despite rising inflationary pressure. Consequently, the stock market is continuing its incredible rally, with the exception of a few short-term pullbacks. ETFs iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), and Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) have delivered exceptional returns over the past year. So, are they still worth a closer look? Read on.The stock market has raced ahead since its major correction in March 2020. The U.S. economy has recovered steadily and has been delivering positive data over the past three quarters. In fact, domestic GDP registered a 6.4% annual growth in the first quarter of 2021, marking its second-fastest pace for growth since 2003. Among other favorable economic data, consumer spending is steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the fiscal stimulus packages, a better-than-anticipated mass vaccination drive, and steady job growth.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gdp#Etfs#Stock Funds#Market Volatility#Market Returns#Market Growth#Ijr#Xlf#Xli#Etfs#S P Small Cap Etf#Traded Funds#Extreme Volatility#Solid Market Momentum#Securities#Market Beating Returns#Stable Returns#Annual Growth#Market Participants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksCrain's Cleveland Business

Data Scoop: Local stocks soared over the past year

Stock prices went way, way up for local public companies over the past 12 months, despite the havoc that COVID-19 wreaked on them during that time. Local public companies saw their combined market value climb 57.4% during the 12 months ending April 30, according to data from the full Excel version of our Northeast Ohio Public Companies list, which includes 64 companies and is built from data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That percentage excludes eight companies for which we don't have consistent year-over-year data.
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Mostly Meandering Markets

There was more meandering than trending last week, but in some corners the fading of the bullish sentiment appeared to be gathering strength. Take the week’s top performer for our global 16-fund opportunity set (a proxy for the world’s major asset classes): equities in Japan. The iShares MSCI Japan ETF...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Tired of Growth Stocks? Here Are the Five Best Large-Cap Value ETFs

Value stocks are making a comeback. Before the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout most of 2020, growth stocks had been the investment darling. However, towards the end of 2020, optimism towards vaccine progress and ongoing stimulus measures kickstarting the economy crept into Wall Street. As a result, investors started shifting investments out of growth stocks and into value. This has helped lift many of the market's best value ETFs. Analysts predict an ongoing repositioning towards large-cap value ETFs.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

KeyCorp's Share Price Has More than Doubled Over the Last Year. Is There Any More Upside?

Like many other players in the financial sector, regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been on a tremendous run recently. Its stock is up roughly 40% year to date and has more than doubled over the past 12 months, as Wall Street looks favorably on an institution well-positioned to take advantage of a growing economy, loan growth, and rising interest rates. But after such a strong run, let's take a look at what investors can expect from the stock for the rest of this year and long term.
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. ASPY is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

The 20 ETFs with the Greatest Outflows in the Past Month

Measured by one-month net flows to assets ratio. Minimum of $10 million in net assets. Aniket Ullal is VP, ETF Data and Analytics for CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Aniket founded First Bridge Data, a leading source for global ETF data and analytics that was acquired by CFRA in August 2019.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Vanguard ETFs for Opportunistic Investors to Buy Right Now

With the stock market near record highs, it may look as if there are no opportunities. But the best investors can find opportunity in any market condition. Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track a specialized segment of the stock market that's poised to take off is a savvy move. You don't have to worry about hand-selecting individual stocks. Instead, you get a basket of securities that track a benchmark index. You get greater diversification, and you can invest based on the broader economic trends you foresee.
StocksZacks.com

5 Great Value ETFs to Buy as Inflation Fears Grip Markets

As rising commodity prices have sparked inflation fears, investors are rotating out of the high-growth areas into the low-valued stocks. This is especially true as value stocks have strong fundamentals — earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow — that trade below their intrinsic value and are undervalued by the market.
StocksValueWalk

Index And ETF Investing Now Riskier Than Ever

It was another busy week of SEC filings and the update for 1st quarter 2021 financial statements is nearing completion. The Broad Market Index was down 1.39% last week and 56% of stocks out-performed the index. Growth is broadly improving with sales growth up at 64% of companies accounting for...
Stocksetftrends.com

Ballooning Assets: This ETF Has Grown over 3,000% in Past Year

With the deployment of a vaccine and some businesses easing off on restrictions, investors can play the re-opening with the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ). An injection of stimulus dollars is helping to fund more discretionary income for leisure and entertainment activities. The fund is up 10% for...
Stocksetftrends.com

As More Investors Dump Stocks for ETFs, Lever Up with ‘HIBL’

More investors are exiting risky stocks and entering ETFs. One way to play the exodus is the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL). With the major indices fluxing up and down as of late, investors could be looking to ETFs to minimize concentration risk. One popular sub-section is funds that track the S&P 500.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Why Bloomberg’s Top ETF Analyst Is More Optimistic Than Ever on a U.S. Bitcoin ETF

(Bloomberg) -- For years the Bitcoin industry has been hoping the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would approve an ETF, which would theoretically allow an easy onramp for a lot more money to flow into the coin. So far though, applicants have been disappointed, despite approvals for similar products in other countries. But with institutional adoption on the rise, could 2021 finally be the year? Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas says he’s more optimistic than he’s ever been. In this Q&A he explains why, and breaks down the landscape.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 ETFs Better Than ARK Innovation

ARK Invest and its CEO, Cathie Wood, have been making headlines in the investing world. The investment management firm is known for its high-flying ETFs, which have experienced phenomenal returns over the past year. Its flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK), has earned an incredible 175% return over the...
StocksZacks.com

5 Banking ETFs That Have Gained More Than 30% YTD

The banking sector has seen a strong start to 2021. In fact, the S&P Banks Select Industry Index is up 31.4% so far in the year in comparison to the broader S&P 500 index’s rise of 12.7%. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
Stocksetftrends.com

Can’t Get Enough ETFs? 2 ETFs that Hold More ETFs

Looking for ETFs chock-full of more ETFs? Look no further than the Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (TFIV) and Global X TargetIncome® Plus 2 ETF (TFLT). Both funds offer investors an alternate income stream that outdoes Treasury yields. TFIV seeks to achieve a 5% yield, net of fees, while TFLT seeks to achieve the yield on the current 10-year US Treasury Note, plus 2%, with both funds expected to pay monthly distributions.
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

The U.S. economy is growing quickly, possibly even quicker than expected, as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow as high as 8% this year which would be one of the fastest paces in over thirty years. The fast growth this year, along with...
Stocksinvesting.com

The Simplest, Safest Way To Earn 14.6% Per Year From Stocks

Let’s chat about making some real money in stocks. I’m talking about 14.6% returns per year, every single year. I know, my 14.6% annual number sounds pedestrian in a world where peddlers are hawking virtual (pretend?) coins with pups on the cover. But my returns are real—and spectacular for investors who are patient.
StocksBenzinga

Why This Crypto Is Up More Than 70% While Others Are Plummeting

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method for cars. The cryptocurrency market has taken a large hit, with flagships such as Bitcoin and Ethereum down more than 10% since the announcement on Wednesday. But not all cryptos have been...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 684,676 shares.The stock last traded at $112.34 and had previously closed at $111.60. Several research firms recently weighed...