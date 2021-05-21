newsbreak-logo
4 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Gain More Than 60%

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biotech industry has witnessed solid growth over the past year, in large measure attributable to the demand for drugs to fight COVID-19, among other diseases. The integration of technology and successful clinical trials of drugs for treating critical ailments have boosted Wall Street’s optimism about several stocks in the sector. For instance, analysts expect Bionano (BNGO), Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), and VBI (VBIV) to gain by more than 60% in the near term. Read on.The biotechnology industry has witnessed solid growth over the past year with rising demand for treatments and vaccines to fight COVID-19. Now that the global vaccination drive is in full flight, biotech companies are working on their research and development projects to advance new therapies to cure or moderate other critical diseases. Investor optimism in the biotech industry is evident in the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s (BBH) 16.8% returns over the past six months.

