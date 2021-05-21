Deal of the Week: NEMO Aurora 2P Tent
Even at full price, the Nemo Aurora 2P is a great value. Our tester called this double-wall model “palatial,” thanks to the 32-square-foot floor plan and the near-vertical walls. “I’m 5’8” and my partner is 6’ and we holed up inside with all of our gear, but I never felt a single kick,” they said after riding out a storm in Colorado’s Ice Lake Basin. Double doors with double vestibules (9 square feet each) means you can stash your pack and boots outside, stretch out, and enjoy all of that space yourself. While that kind of comfort comes at a weight penalty (the whole shebang weighs in at about 4 pounds 9 ounces when packed for the trail), it’s well worth it, especially at under $200, which is what it’s selling for now at REI’s Anniversary Sale. Bonus: comes with a footprint for pitches on rocky, cactus-y, or just plain rough terrain. Buy the Nemo Aurora 2P Tent now for $188 (25% off).www.backpacker.com