College Sports

Highlights from Rutgers football's annual spring game

Daily Targum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night, the Rutgers football team participated in its annual spring football game. Team Scarlet defeated Team White 23-21 on a last-second field goal from senior kicker Valentino Ambrosio. “Well, it was a lot of fun being back in the stadium,” said head football coach Greg Schiano. “It was...

NFLPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: The latest from Rutgers spring practice

Rutgers is six practices into its spring session with the midway point coming tomorrow. This is also the first time head coach Greg Schiano is going through spring ball since his return to Rutgers. Earlier today, he talked about the latest in Rutgers football. The two-deep. Rutgers returns a lot...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano reinstates Rutgers Football Spring Awards

A spring tradition is returning to Rutgers football. On Monday’s media call with head coach Greg Schiano, he confirmed that the annual spring awards that were discontinued in 2016 by former coach Chris Ash have been reinstated. “We are going to have the spring awards. I always thought that was...
College Sports247Sports

Where Rutgers QB position stands after two weeks of spring practice

Rutgers is now six sessions into spring practice, which includes eight more practices and the spring game on Thursday, May 20th. The Scarlet Knights entered spring ball with Noah Vedral as the starting quarterback. He did not begin at 100 percent as he is still healing up from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of last season. That has presented more of an opportunity for third-year sophomore Cole Snyder and redshirt freshman Evan Simon, along with fourth-year junior Johnny Langan. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano assessed the quarterback play.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brendon White signs with New York Jets

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone without a Rutgers player being selected. However, there could very well be a Rutgers rookie playing on Sundays in the fall. Safety Brendon White has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets. Shortly after White signed, he was joined by Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who also went undrafted.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano: This will be a huge week for us

Rutgers is closing in on the final week of spring practice as four more sessions remain for next week’s spring game. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano spoke a bit about his team during his weekly press conference. Here is a full look at what he had to say. Sign...
College SportsR Scarlet Knights

Spring Practice Press Conference: Greg Schiano - 5/10/21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to discuss what he has seen from the team heading into the fourth week of spring practice, the progress of the program's younger players and more. The "Inside Rutgers Athletics Podcast" is presented by RWJBarnabas Health. Rutgers football will...
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

We’re still months out from the start of the 2021 Syracuse Orange football season. And even if we’ve yet to even see a depth chart for this year’s team, there’s still plenty to talk about in the lead-up to kickoff. Last week, we kicked off our very early opponent preview series with a look at Ohio. This time around, we move on to Syracuse’s week two opponent for the home opener:
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano addresses quarterback progress this spring

Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. This was apparent coming into the spring. The Nebraska transfer battled some injuries during the 2020 season that sidelined him for some time. This allowed Artur Sitkowski to go under center and show what he can do. Ultimately, this led Sitkowski to the transfer portal and eventually to Illinois. Now, it is time for Greg Schiano and staff to figure out what the plan is behind Vedral come the fall.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

A bigger, stronger Rutgers team now halfway through spring practice

The second year at Rutgers for Greg Schiano has been underway for quite some time. The team is now halfway through spring practice, although the offseason work began long before the first whistle sounded on the practice field a couple of weeks ago. The Scarlet Knights were able to go through an offseason of strength and conditioning for the first time since Schiano’s return. And over the past seven practices, the product has changed.
NFLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Rutgers football: 5 key things we want to see in the Scarlet-White Game

Spring practices are all about development and improvement. Rutgers needed these 15 important sessions, which culminate with Thursday night's annual Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights made considerable improvements in Greg Schiano's first year back in Piscataway, going 3-6 against a Big Ten-only schedule. But is Rutgers where...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: Spring standouts and a camp season nearing

Rutgers has some time left on the practice field before spring football concludes next Thursday with the spring game. Tomorrow marks practice No.11 of the spring and earlier today head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Camp season approaching. The end of the dead period...
NFLSlate

The Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Signing Puts Urban Meyer’s Worst Habit on Full Display

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Why Jacob Allen’s commitment signals a big shift for Rutgers | Analysis

The final question of Greg Schiano’s press conference after the Rutgers spring game led to a telling answer. “It wasn’t a secret that when we arrived here, that was the biggest area of deficiency,” the coach said when asked about the state of the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line. “By sheer numbers alone, it was the biggest area of deficiency. We had to try to rebuild that anyway we could. Now that they have gotten stronger, they have had a year with [offensive line coach Andrew] Aurich working on technique and understanding scheme.”
College SportsFrankfort Times

Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano's 2nd season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights' football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' spring game

Rutgers' 2021 version of spring practice is now in the books. The team completed its fifteenth spring session last night during the annual Scarlet-White Spring Game. The Scarlet team downed the White, 23-21, courtesy of a late 38-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio. The teams were split evenly for the intrasquad scrimmage which took place in front of 5,000 fans inside SHI Stadium. And now that spring practice is done, players will conduct their exit interviews with their position coaches today and break for the next month before a return for summer conditioning.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Rutgers Football: Jacob Allen commitment is massive for Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano is doing an incredible job at Rutgers football and has landed the Scarlet Knights a second top-100 recruit in 2022 in Jacob Allen. It seems like Greg Schiano was made to be the head coach of Rutgers football. He did a great job in his first stint, and even before his second season has started, he’s making waves in Piscataway again.
Footballelitesportsny.com

Rutgers lands commitment from New Jersey’s top-ranked HS football player

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program continues to construct a superb 2022 recruiting class, recently landing New Jersey’s top player. It’s the Greg Schiano Effect, and it strikes again. The Rutgers football program has landed the top player in the state of New Jersey — offensive tackle Jacob Allen. This...