Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 7.4 Percent in April
HARRISBURG – Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for April 2021. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 7.4 percent in April. The U.S. rate also increased one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 6.1 percent. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was 8.8 percentage points below its April 2020 level and the national rate was down 8.7 points over the year.