newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver police ID man fatally shot by officer, say he wouldn’t stop advancing with knife in hand

By Laura Studley
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man fatally shot by Denver police on Wednesday has been identified as Raul Rosas-Carsosa, 52. Rosas-Carsosa was cutting his own throat with a utility knife and disregarded directives to stop advancing toward police, Major Crimes Division Cmdr. Matt Clark said at a news conference Friday. An officer shot him five times after efforts to stop him with pepper balls and Tasers failed, Clark said.

www.denverpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Federal Police#Officer#Man#Denver Police Dept#Denver Police#South Federal Boulevard#Tasers#West Harvard Avenue#Milwaukee#Cutting#Direct Commands#Directives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Denver, CORegister Citizen

Denver police: Man killed by cops shot at police, 2 others

A 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by Denver police last week fired at two people and also shot at officers in four separate shootings before nine officers fired at him, police said Monday. According to police's preliminary investigation, Cedrick Vick fired at a woman during a car jacking...
Denver, COlamarledger.com

Denver sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19

James Herrera, a Denver Sheriff Department deputy, died on Sunday from COVID-19, the department announced. It may be the first death linked to outbreaks at the Downtown Denver Center which began in May of 2020 and has infected at least 181 people. The 51-year-old had spent 25 years in the...
Denver, COlive5news.com

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion. Monday’s order bars Patrick...
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.