Denver police ID man fatally shot by officer, say he wouldn’t stop advancing with knife in hand
The man fatally shot by Denver police on Wednesday has been identified as Raul Rosas-Carsosa, 52. Rosas-Carsosa was cutting his own throat with a utility knife and disregarded directives to stop advancing toward police, Major Crimes Division Cmdr. Matt Clark said at a news conference Friday. An officer shot him five times after efforts to stop him with pepper balls and Tasers failed, Clark said.www.denverpost.com