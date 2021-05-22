newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

COVID-19 Q&A: Why should low-risk individuals get vaccinated?

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: Should people at a low risk of getting seriously ill with COVID-19 still get vaccinated and what should be expected when getting vaccinated?

www.wvtm13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Health Experts#Q A#Wvtm 13#Uab#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Target won’t require face masks for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Target joins other big stores that have dropped the mask requirement for shoppers and employees that have been fully vaccinated. The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Alabama’s medical marijuana bill into law on Monday. The Governor met with Sen. Tim Melson on May 17 as she signed Senate Bill 46 into law. The governor issued the following statement:. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I...
Alabama StateHouston Chronicle

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Farmers struggling to find workers, caution prices for produce could increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Farming is another industry feeling the impact of the labor shortage and farmers are warning it could impact how much things cost. Owner Tim Pierce says the work to get fresh produce to your table isn’t easy any year, but especially this year. He says farmers struggle to recruit skilled workers willing to do temporary seasonal work, but the safety concerns during the pandemic further limited the workforce.
Jefferson County, ALwbhm.org

As Demand Drops, Health Officials Look For Ways To Encourage Vaccinations

The decline of COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in many states has caused alarm among medical professionals. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, on April 8, Alabama reached its peak of daily doses given, at 44,171. That number as of May 10 had dropped to 13,514. The significant drop now has state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focusing on how to encourage the next wave of individuals set to get the vaccine.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Weekend vaccinations sites expecting an increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion field and the Bessemer FEMA vaccination site are two of Jefferson County’s only sites with weekend appointments. Over the last two weekends, The Bessemer site has given out more than 500 first round shots and officials said that is steady for the site. They will begin giving out second round shots this week.