It’s that time of year again! Spring has sprung, and the time for family vacations is approaching quickly. When I imagine family vacations, I can’t help but fondly recall my family’s traditional camping trips that we took every summer during the last week before Labor Day. Every year we’d go to the same place: Albert’s Pike Campground in Arkansas. Albert’s Pike was special for numerous reasons, but what truly made the trips so memorable were the familiarity of the place and the way we were welcomed by the owners of the local store, who were also the caretakers of the park. Their names were Denver and Jan, and they always made us feel like more than just customers or visitors; they made us feel like welcomed guests and beloved friends. They helped to transform our vacations into cherished memories.