A $1.8 million resurfacing project on more than five miles of Route 428 in Dempseytown is scheduled to start Monday, according to PennDOT. The project includes milling and paving 5.37 miles of Route 428 from the intersection with Cherrytree Road to the intersection of Route 417 in Oakland Township and from the intersection with Route 417 to the intersection of Buxton Road in Oakland and Plum townships.