The U.S.-Canadian Border In New York Won’t Open To Non-Essential Travel Until At Least June 21
The U.S. Canadian border here in New York State will remain closed until at least June 21 to non-essential traffic. According to New York Upstate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension on the border’s closure. The closure agreement, which has been extended countless times over the last year, was due to expire on Friday May 21. Non-essential traffic restrictions have been in place between the two countries since March 21, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.1045theteam.com