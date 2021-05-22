newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

The U.S.-Canadian Border In New York Won’t Open To Non-Essential Travel Until At Least June 21

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Posted by 
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Canadian border here in New York State will remain closed until at least June 21 to non-essential traffic. According to New York Upstate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension on the border’s closure. The closure agreement, which has been extended countless times over the last year, was due to expire on Friday May 21. Non-essential traffic restrictions have been in place between the two countries since March 21, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1045theteam.com
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#U S#Tsa#Border Control#Traffic Control#Traffic Information#U S Companies#Canadians#Ctv News#Boaters#Tsa#Rfp#New York Upstate#Covid 19 Travel Planning#Canadian Officials#Transmission#Quarantine#Vaccination Rates#Normal Cases#Financial Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Canada
Related
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...