newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Bossier SRO’s arrest a Shreveport man with a gun and drugs at school

bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBossier School Resource Officers arrested a man for brandishing a weapon while attending an Elementary School function early this afternoon. Bobdrick Thomas, 24, of 100 block of E. Jordan Street, in Shreveport, was arrested after a verbal altercation with another man in the parking lot of Airline High School. School Resource Officers say Thomas pulled a handgun on the victim, causing him to fear for his safety. The incident happened outside Airline’s auditorium where the Pre-K/Kindergarten graduation ceremony for Plantation Park Elementary School was being held.

bossierpress.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Bossier Parish, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Education
Bossier Parish, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Crime#Guns#Aggravated Assault#Street Drugs#Gun Control#Airline High School#Man#School Property#Parking#E Jordan Street#Verbal Consent#Cigar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

HCSO arrests Shreveport man after hours-long standoff on I-20

MARSHALL, Tx- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Christopher Bailey, of Shreveport, La., Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate Highway 20. Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours Saturday morning due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport shooting leaves one 15-year-old dead, teenager identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a teen shot and killed Sunday morning. According to the coroner's office, Antonio Roberson of Shreveport, 15, was shot and killed just after 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Portland Ave. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Desoto man in recovery after being shot at a gas station

SHREVEPORT, La- A man is recovering from a shooting near the Caddo and Desoto Parish line. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road. SPD said the victim was coming from Desoto Parish into...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

SPD investigating fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police rushed to the scene of a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 in the Queensborough neighborhood. According to police, a small gray vehicle with multiple passengers was traveling in the 3100 block of Portland Avenue when it stopped and opened fire.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Man injured in drive-by shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The incident occurred on at the Fox Creek Apartments on W. 70th Street. Officials say a 20-year-old was shot by a someone in a passing car. He was shot in the cheek and ear but is expected to be fine.
Greenwood, LAKSLA

I-20 westbound closed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down at exit 3 due to police activity on the interstate, according to Greenwood Police. According to police, a pursuit started in Bossier Parish sometime before 7 a.m. and ended near mile marker 628 in Harrison County. East and...
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
K945

Bossier Parish COVID-19 Cases are On the Rise Again

Is it just me, or does it feel like we are almost out of the COVID-19 pandemic? I'm not saying I have burned all of my facemasks or stopped washing my hands, it just seems like every day we are seeing positive news about infection rates, or the the amount of people getting fully vaccinated. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards even lifted the mandatory, state-wide mask mandate - what else do we need to see before we declare this extremely protracted crisis finally over?
Bossier Parish, LAbossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy Graduation

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the graduation of 19 law enforcement officer recruits from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing. The recruits from BPSTA Class 024 are from eight area law enforcement agencies – Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Former SPD officer arrested second time for malfeasance

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport police officer who's awaiting trial following an accusation of excessive force in an arrest last year is behind bars again following a separate investigation. Christopher McConnell, 35, surrendered to the Caddo Correctional Center Wednesday morning on a warrant issued by the Shreveport Police Department...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport home receives minor damage in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters rushed to a single story house fire just after three on Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Pitch Pine. Crews arrived on the scene just minutes after the fire was reported and contained the fire resulting in minimal damage to the home. Overcooked food...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

KSLA Salutes: Behind the scenes of 2nd Security Squadron’s training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To better prepare for any situation, the 2nd Security Forces Squadron trains using MILO: a virtual simulator that puts you through different scenarios. The person controlling it can change the outcome of each situation based on how an officer reacts during training. “The MILO system allows...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Can You Help Find These Shreveport Thieves?

Caddo deputies are asking for your help to find these two suspected thieves. This man and woman are accused of swiping items from Walmart in north Shreveport. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports more than $7500 dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from Walmart on Northport Boulevard on April 24.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Victims identified in triple shooting that left 2 dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man and woman shot and killed on May 4 in the Caddo Heights neighborhood have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Fate Winslow, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue, in west-central Shreveport. His female companion, Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 48, of the Linwood Avenue address, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died.