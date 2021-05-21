Bossier SRO’s arrest a Shreveport man with a gun and drugs at school
Bossier School Resource Officers arrested a man for brandishing a weapon while attending an Elementary School function early this afternoon. Bobdrick Thomas, 24, of 100 block of E. Jordan Street, in Shreveport, was arrested after a verbal altercation with another man in the parking lot of Airline High School. School Resource Officers say Thomas pulled a handgun on the victim, causing him to fear for his safety. The incident happened outside Airline’s auditorium where the Pre-K/Kindergarten graduation ceremony for Plantation Park Elementary School was being held.bossierpress.com