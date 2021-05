Well, happy Mothers Day to Thomas Rhetts wife who is soon to be a mother of FOUR!!! What a surprise to see that the Rhett Akins Family is growing by one more... AND it’s another girl! Thomas Rhett posted to social media that he was playing a show in Texas when he was about to play a song he wrote for his daughters when his wife came in over his ear pieces and said “you can tell them if you want.” It’s clear that her and Thomas Rhett have been keeping this a secret for a few months now because Lauren’s Instagram post says they’re due in November. We are happy they shared the news on Mothers Day weekend so that all their fans can celebrate with them! His caption is hilarious, too!