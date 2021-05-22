Teen allegedly brought gun to school in Lycoming County

A husband and wife were hospitalized Sunday night with serious injuries they suffered when their motorcycle and a pickup truck collided on Jacks Hollow Road, a mile and a half west of DuBoistown, in Armstrong Township, about 1:20 p.m., emergency responders said. The two were with a group of motorcyclists that were heading east towards the borough when their cycle and a westbound truck hauling a trailer collided, state police said. The husband was operating the cycle while his wife was a passenger, police confirmed. The two were taken by ambulances to UPMC Williamsport. The road was closed by volunteer fire police for about 90 minutes while troopers processed the scene. The cycle was demolished in the crash. DuBoistown and Nisbet volunteer firefighters responded to the accident. The identities of those involved were not yet available.