Lycoming County, PA

Teen allegedly brought gun to school in Lycoming County

By Morgan Snook
NorthcentralPA.com
 1 day ago
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police allege that an 18-year-old female brought a loaded 9mm handgun to an alternative school in Loyalsock Township. Cylee Leann Thomas, 18, of Williamsport, is accused by PSP Montoursville Trooper Jacob Sukal of concealing the gun at the Day Treatment Facility, 234 Beach Rd., Loaylsock Township, on April 27.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more.

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
