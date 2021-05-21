newsbreak-logo
Local legislators focus on the finish line as state budget approved

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stnewspress.com
The News Press
 2 days ago
Trish Ranson

Although the Oklahoma legislature saw a modern day record 3,040 bills and joint resolutions pre-filed before its session began Feb. 1, passing the state budget is its primary responsibility. And the legislators have fulfilled that requirement for this year.

The state budget for fiscal year 2022 passed last week and the legislators have turned their attention to “limits bills” designed to ensure funds get spent on certain things, like $60 million earmarked for textbooks, District 33 Rep. John Talley explained during the monthly Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHwih_0a7asQHZ00

The legislature is voting on about 20 of them right now, he said. That’s important because education took a 2.4% cut last year.

It’s better to have the bills done by this point to give the legislature time to come back and override, in case the governor decides to veto something, Talley explained. Last year the legislature overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of items related to the budget seven times.

The governor doesn’t have to sign a bill for one to become law, Talley said. If he ignores the bill but doesn’t veto it, after five days it automatically becomes law.

However, timing is important. Legislation that is still awaiting the governor’s signature at Sine Die, the close of the legislation session, does not go into effect, District 34 Rep. Trish Ranson explained. That provision essentially acts as a “pocket veto.”

The legislative session legally cannot go past May 28, but the legislature is looking at continuing through next week to give it more time, Ranson said.

It’s crunch time for items related to the budget.

Ranson said most of the bills they have seen until now have contained lots and lots of words, then the budget comes and it’s a spreadsheet.

Oklahoma’s appropriated budget for fiscal year 2022 is $8.8 billion.

It includes a 6% increase in funding for common education, boosts the state’s reserve fund from less than $300 million – a reduction due to pandemic-related revenue reductions – to more than $1 billion.

It also reduces personal and corporate income tax rates, creates a new film tax incentive, provides a $42 million tax incentive for broadband providers in underserved areas, sets aside $35 million in new economic development funding, restores the state Earned Income Tax Credit and funds Medicaid expansion for low income Oklahomans.

Time was short when the budget bills made it out of committee, Ranson said. That made it difficult to review them before voting, a process she described as “fraught with error.”

“It has been fast and loose,” Ranson said. “So we get to the point where the deal has been made by leadership. And they’re the only members in the room when negotiations happen … The bills that were major budget bills did not get heard until Monday afternoon and the language to those bills didn’t get dropped until a couple of hours before.

“They voted on it and the next day we voted on the budget. Not a lot of scrutiny, millions, hundreds of millions, billions of dollars, I mean it’s hard to imagine so much money that gets decided at the very last minute.”

