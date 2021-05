Jimmy Butler once again showed why he is #JIMVP. He put on a special “Mother’s Day Performance” against the Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 130-124. Butler scored 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field. He did this in 40 minutes of playing time. Butler also grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. Butler knew how important this game was due to playoff position and he stepped up to the plate. He was pleased with the win, although he was sort of disappointed in the loss of the big lead.