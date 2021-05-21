Introducing the Updated Formex Essence Forty-Three

It’s a somewhat common critique of Grand Seiko to say that the brand doesn’t have a killer sports watch in their lineup. To be honest, while I can’t point to a specific reference, I’m not sure I agree. Although their watches are immaculately finished and tend to have some flash to them thanks to a liberal use of Zaratsu polishing, anyone who has handled a Grand Seiko in the metal can attest to their robust quality. I wrote about this in my review of the SBGH271 – it can pass as a dress watch but it’s frankly built like a tank, complete with a screw down crown and a case with some sneaky weight and heft behind it. Still, I understand the desire many enthusiasts have for the brand to make a watch that steers more toward the tool watch side of things – a watch that really presents as sporty from the start. Today, they get a little bit closer to that kind of watch with the introduction of three new quartz GMTs in an aggressive case shape that probably won’t be pulling double duty with a finely tailored suit (but, as always, you do you).