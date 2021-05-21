newsbreak-logo
Introducing the Updated Formex Essence Forty-Three

By Zach Kazan
worn&wound
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Formex Essence is one of the more under the radar values in Swiss sports watches. The brand isn’t discussed as frequently as others who play in this general price point, but they offer something genuinely unique in the form of their case suspension system, which is designed to reduce the impact of sudden shocks to the watch case by adding a suspension not unlike what you’d find in most cars. In the current moment, most of the focus of the watch world is on styles that are inspired by historical watches, and the tech forward and modern aesthetic of the Essence doesn’t fit neatly into that mold. But that’s OK – Formex does their own thing, and has carved out a nice niche for themselves with fans of casual but elegant sports watches with a twist. Their latest release is a new take on the Essence in a 43mm with some subtle updates that reflect Formex’s latest branding changes.

