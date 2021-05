UDOT has provided an update on the Starvation Bridge construction project. This week crews will be pouring concrete over the exposed rebar to form the new parapet wall on the eastbound side of the bridge. A precast concrete barrier and guardrail will be installed to ensure safety when crossing the bridge. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Temporary signals and flagging operations are in place. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday 7am to 7pm and Friday 7am to noon. For your safety and the safety of those working in the area, please reduce speed, stay alert, and exercise caution throughout the work zone.