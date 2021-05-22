An attempt to leave Weis Market without paying for items was discovered by retail investigators
Bloomsburg, Pa. - A Retail Crime Investigator for Weis Market called the Bloomsburg Police Department when he witnessed a woman put several items in her purse. Mary Casey Boone, 43, of Danville told the investigators she had been arrested before for retail theft when questioned by officers. According to the complaint, the investigator confiscated the items after he confronted Boone.www.northcentralpa.com