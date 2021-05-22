An attempt to leave Weis Market without paying for items was discovered by retail investigators

HARRISBURG – Over the last three days, COVID-19 deaths went up across the Valley, but so did the number of vaccine doses administered. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health reported seven new Valley deaths – four in Northumberland County for a total of 352, and three in Montour County for a total of 66 deaths. Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.