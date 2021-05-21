Troopers Focus on Seat Belts to Save Lives - "Click It or Ticket" Campaign

Madras Police join two-week crackdown on seat belts, speeding and distracted driving The Madras Police Department will participate in the Oregon Safety Belt Campaign May 24 - June 6, 2021. The Oregon Safety Belt Campaign is a statewide program that seeks to reduce the number of motor vehicle related deaths and injuries by increasing public awareness of laws regarding the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes and injuries: safety restraint use, speed and distracting drivers. A Madras Police Department release announces the department is increasing traffic patrols during the daylight hours for the purpose of enforcing seat belt/child restraint, texting and speed violations during this two-week campaign. The Madras Police Department along with the Oregon Department of Transportation encourages all drivers and passengers to make a conscious effort to always use their seat belt while traveling in a motor vehicle, regardless of distance traveled. Buckle up and drive safe. {loadposition sub-article-01}