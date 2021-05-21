Troopers Focus on Seat Belts to Save Lives - "Click It or Ticket" Campaign

Motorcycle season is now upon us again. Dust off the motorcycle seat and check it out to see if your bike and you are ready to hit the open roads again. As fun as it is to ride a motorcycle, I wanted to let you know that the Colorado State Patrol is seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities and we really want to curb that problem. Contrary to what a lot of people may think, a lot of these crashes haven’t included other vehicles. They are single motorcycles going down. This issue seems mostly to be with riders that don’t have a lot of training or as much experience as they should have to ride. Their skills may not be the best because they don’t ride every day. This is not meant to be demeaning to these riders, but to have them realize steps may be needed to increase their riding abilities.