Troopers Focus on Seat Belts to Save Lives - "Click It or Ticket" Campaign

Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow begins the first weekend of "Click It or Ticket", an early travel season education and enforcement campaign aimed at saving lives by focusing on the simple, yet life-saving habit of wearing a seat belt. Sadly, recent data shows more than half of Idaho motorists killed in crashes were not...

