Representing likely the most infamous maritime disaster in history, the sinking of the Titanic has been captured in media for decades. Perhaps surprisingly, though, is how little genuine footage there is of the iconic vessel around the time of its’ departure. In fact, there is just one set of genuine film footage from the day of the Titanic’s voyage, as well as footage of the vessel that went and searched for the dead after it sank, and it has been uploaded to YouTube for all to see.