‘I have to go out and beg’: Residents grapple with utility costs as shutoffs resume
The pandemic has been especially hard on Louise Lynch’s family. Her daughter caught COVID-19 as the virus first took hold in Kansas City and nearly succumbed to it. Lynch lost one job at the start of the pandemic. She says she was fired from another because of health complications from getting the virus late last year. She’s been fighting to keep herself, her daughter and her disabled husband afloat with spotty unemployment payments, stimulus checks and community aid.www.thepitchkc.com