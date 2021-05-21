newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

‘I have to go out and beg’: Residents grapple with utility costs as shutoffs resume

By Allison Kite
thepitchkc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has been especially hard on Louise Lynch’s family. Her daughter caught COVID-19 as the virus first took hold in Kansas City and nearly succumbed to it. Lynch lost one job at the start of the pandemic. She says she was fired from another because of health complications from getting the virus late last year. She’s been fighting to keep herself, her daughter and her disabled husband afloat with spotty unemployment payments, stimulus checks and community aid.

www.thepitchkc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Business
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Blackouts#Weather#Water Utilities#Federal Assistance#Electricity#Housing Assistance#Covid#Kansan#Cpap#Across Kansas#Missouri Independent#Bills#Payment Plans#Assistance Options#Community Aid#Shutoff Dates#Shut Offs#Relief Programs#Renters#Payment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Wyandotte County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Last Two Counties Consider Dropping Mask Mandates

The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements. Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease...
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Work remotely in Kansas City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 3. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 4. Executive Sales Representative / Flex program Remote; 5. REMOTE: Sales Support Coordinator - Insurance; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales;
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas City, KSKansas City Star

Letters: KC readers discuss Parson’s unemployment cut, corruption, woke forgiveness

On March 29, I penned a letter informing Missouri voters that your votes did not count and were nullified. The Republican governor and the Republican majority in the General Assembly said to the Missouri voter: We do not care what you voted. We have health insurance, and to those who do not have health insurance, we are saying that our decision is simple: You are not worth 10% for us to fund Medicaid expansion. (May 14, 1A, “Medicaid expansion won’t go forward, Parson says”)
Kansas Stateaudacy.com

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group’s support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair who served 12 years on the Kansas chamber’s board. Kansas chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said some of the state group’s members were frustrated by the Davids endorsement.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Last 2 Kansas counties with mask rules ponder new guidelines

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements. Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced Thursday...