Alice Quire

Della “Alice” Brewer Quire, age 81, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Private services will be held. Mrs. Quire was born in Leslie County, Kentucky, on January 29, 1940, to the late Sam and Nellie Hoskins Brewer. She enjoyed time spent gardening and loved animals, especially cats. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.

