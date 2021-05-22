newsbreak-logo
Onteon Tech and NetActuate Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Optimized Application Development and Delivery

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Onteon Tech and NetActuate have announced a strategic partnership to provide developers a fast, reliable, and innovative end-to-end solution for application development and global edge delivery. Applications running in Onteon’s microservice architecture can experience an even greater performance increase by utilizing NetActuate’s purpose-built infrastructure, optimized network, and anycast delivery platform.

