Williamsburg, VA

Korda’s 2 eagles put her in contention at Kingsmill as Kemp takes the lead

By David Hall
Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG — If not for two crucial holes Friday, Jessica Korda might not be in serious contention heading into the weekend at the LPGA Pure Silk Championship. Fortunately for her, it wasn’t a 16-hole round. Korda used a pair of eagles to negate four bogeys and shoot a 4-under 67...

