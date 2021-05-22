Korda’s 2 eagles put her in contention at Kingsmill as Kemp takes the lead

TAKING THE LEAD — The Union City Fire Department team of David Stone (foreground, left) and Lynn Cox in The Whaley got a hefty lead on the It’s Delicious boat with team members Ansley Horner and Mark Porter in Discovery Park of America’s Cardboard Boat Regatta race Saturday. The Whaley team won its first heat and came in second overall. It’s Delicious won the Van Gogh Award. Other winners included in the open division first place, Vaughn Electric Vikings in Defending Defender; third place, Sloth Game in Jenna’s Inheritance; honorable mention, Row Row Row Your Boat; Team Spirit, S.S. Drog; and Titanic Award, Hillcrest’s Battleship. In the education division, first place went to South Fulton High School STEM, second place to South Fulton Middle School’s Jurassic Park and third place to Hillcrest’s Bubba Gump. The Cardboard Boat Regatta is the subject of today’s Friends and Neighbors, Page 16.