Six arrested from Juneau

The beginning of summer has me thinking fondly of community events in Juneau. Previous Locals Days where tickets to Hoonah’s zip line were discounted and Allen Marine provided the transportation, the recent Slush Mush Dog Walk fundraiser benefiting Juneau Animal Rescue, and the upcoming Community Bike Day encouraging Juneau residents to get out and enjoy our gorgeous land. These kinds of events are a big part of why I love living in Juneau. One reason Juneau is so inviting is its sense of community. Have a fundraiser? Yup, we’ll support it. Want to do a public market? You’ve got buyers and seller lining up. Have an art exhibition? We will find a space to host. It warms my heart, brings people together, benefits a cause and supports our local economy.