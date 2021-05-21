newsbreak-logo
Six arrested from Juneau

kinyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - Six people from Juneau were arrested and charged for alleged connection to a drug trafficking ring. According to the US District Attorney's office for Alaska, the ring allegedly "conspired to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine" between 2017 and 2021. There are also firearm offense charges. The...

www.kinyradio.com
#Alaska#Heroin#Juneau#Drug Charges#Cocaine Trafficking#Kiny#Methamphetamine#Alleged Connection#Drug Trafficking#Offense Charges
kinyradio.com

Man who's drivers license is revoked until 2060 arrested following traffic stop

He was transported to the Fairbanks Correction Center where he was released on his own recognizance. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Wilderness Discoverer, owned by Uncruise Adventures, departed Juneau Sunday for the first time in 19 months. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A resident of Mexico has been charged by Alaska...
kinyradio.com

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...
kmxt.org

Rental car shortage forcing some to reconsider Alaska trips

May 17, 2021 by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media. Alaska is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer — especially compared to last year. As COVID-19 restrictions still bar large cruise ships from Alaska waters, most visitors are expected to come by plane — which means many are looking for rental cars. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to cancel trips altogether.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
Middletown Press

Anchorage to revoke mask mandate; Juneau eases mask rules

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's largest city is revoking its mask mandate, making mask-wearing advisory, starting May 21, the acting mayor's office announced Friday. Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson's office in a statement said people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear masks. Applying a mask mandate only to those who are not vaccinated would have created enforcement challenges and issues for businesses, the statement said.
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Juneau needs more community events

The beginning of summer has me thinking fondly of community events in Juneau. Previous Locals Days where tickets to Hoonah’s zip line were discounted and Allen Marine provided the transportation, the recent Slush Mush Dog Walk fundraiser benefiting Juneau Animal Rescue, and the upcoming Community Bike Day encouraging Juneau residents to get out and enjoy our gorgeous land. These kinds of events are a big part of why I love living in Juneau. One reason Juneau is so inviting is its sense of community. Have a fundraiser? Yup, we’ll support it. Want to do a public market? You’ve got buyers and seller lining up. Have an art exhibition? We will find a space to host. It warms my heart, brings people together, benefits a cause and supports our local economy.
juneau.org

CBJ reports three new COVID-19 cases in Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center is reporting three new residents identified with COVID-19 in Juneau. Public Health attributes the cases to secondary transmission. Three older cases – one resident and two nonresidents – that weren’t previously reported are also being added to our numbers. The cluster associated with the small party is still at eight cases with one recovered.
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
kinyradio.com

Juneau Reports one case Wednesday

The cluster associated with a private event remains at seven cases, with six now recovered. The cluster associated with a small party is still at seven active cases. There are currently 19 active cases in Juneau. One person with COVID-19 is hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital. Statewide 84 new cases...
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

Interest in Alaska’s Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There’s an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it’s right under our feet. By now, most of the state’s residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.