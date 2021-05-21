newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Hardin County Judge issues Disaster Declaration, calls for voluntary evacaution

By STAFF
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDIN COUNTY — From Judge Wayne McDaniel - Subsequent to the Declaration of Disaster issued this morning, and based upon forecasts of additional rainfall in our region/area which holds much uncertainty at this time, I find it necessary to issue this Notice of Voluntary Evacuation of Low Lying Areas of Hardin County, Texas, effective as of 2:00PM this date.

