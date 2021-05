Every person had an innocent crush on someone when they were a kid. Carrie Underwood said that her son, Isaiah is no different. Country singer Carrie Underwood and former NHL star Mike Fisher got married in 2010. Five years later, the two beauties welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah. By August of 2018, Underwood made the exciting announcement that after many miscarriages, the couple was finally pregnant with another boy. By January of 2019, Jacob Fisher was welcomed into the world.