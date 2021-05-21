newsbreak-logo
Anthrax’s Charlie Benante Mentions Musicians’ Disrespect To Opening Bands

By Eray Erel
metalcastle.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new appearance on Tour Talk, Charlie Benante, the drummer of the Anthrax, touched on the musicians’ disrespectful acts for the opening bands and blasted them by mentioning fans’ reactions. “The Main Bands Doesn’t Cater To Their Every Need”. When Charlie kicked off his words, he said that bands...

www.metalcastle.net
Musicmetalcastle.net

Charlie Benante Believes ‘The Next Anthrax Record Is Gonna Be The Best’

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante touched on the band’s upcoming twelfth album and made some comments that make fans happy. As you remember, Anthrax has released its latest album in 2016 titled For All Kings, which marked the band’s eleventh studio album. Lately, they were working on new music for the follow-up to their latest album.
MusicMorning Sun

Anthrax's Charlie Benante steps out solo, 5 Things to Know

Charlie Benante has been a thrash rock hero with the band Anthrax since 1983, stepping outside only occasionally -- most notably for the band Stormtroopers of Death during the 90s. But the pandemic has given the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter a chance to find another musical path. "Silver Lining," out on...
EntertainmentBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE: How I Overcame Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante spoke to "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell, about how he was finally able to overcome his long-running battle with carpal tunnel syndrome, a repetitive stress condition that happens when a person does repeated movements with the hand and wrist. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was suffering so much from it because I would go out and start playing the show, and then, by the fifth song, my hand would just go numb; I couldn't feel the stick. I tried so many different things, from acupuncture to physical therapy. I even had a can of the spray air that when you turn it upside down, it gets really cold — I would do that to try to get the feeling back. I tried so many things, but I knew at the end of the day I was gonna have to have the surgery. And Paiste cymbals referred me to a doctor that one of their other drummers went to and was such a great doctor. [He] talked me through the whole thing, and my recovery was quick, and, to this day, it's awesome."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE: There's No Such Thing As 'The Best' Musician

In a new interview with Music Is Win's "Guitar Villains" podcast, Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) pushed back against the idea that certain musicians can be better than all the others, saying that most such polls are nothing more than popularity contests. "When we say, 'Who's the best...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Says KIRK HAMMETT Citing Him As An Influence Is 'A Huge Honor'

In a recent interview with Australia's Subculture, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was asked what it felt like to see METALLICA's Kirk Hammett citing him as a musical influence. Wolf responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, man, it's a huge honor, isn't it? It's amazing — it totally is. I've heard that story from other bands in the past, how supposedly we influenced a lot of people in the early '80s without even being aware of it at the time. But he's definitely the biggest name of 'em that I've heard so far. So it makes me totally proud when he says something like that. He seems to be a super-nice guy."
MusicNME

Slipknot’s Clown says the band are currently “making God music”

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said that the band are currently in the studio in LA “making God music”. The band are thought to be working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, with Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Crahan now shedding light on their creative process.
Syracuse, NYBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOEY BELLADONNA Looks Back On ANTHRAX's 'Married With Children' Appearance: 'It Was A Blast'

ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna spoke to Syracuse, New York's classic rock radio station TK99 about the time he and his bandmates were asked to co-star on an episode of the groundbreaking TV sitcom "Married With Children", a show that happened to be a favorite of all the ANTHRAX members. The episode was titled "My Dinner With Anthrax", and the band spent a week with the Bundy family at the iconic Sunset-Gower Studios in the heart of Hollywood, learning their lines, rehearsing and shooting the episode — and getting into a little hot water with the show's producers when they took "Bud Bundy" (David Faustino) to see METALLICA.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax

(hennemusic) A host of rockers salute the early years of thrash pioneers Anthrax in the latest installment in the band's 40th anniversary video series. Formed in Queens, NY in 1981, Anthrax issued their debut, "Fistful Of Metal", in 1984 before parting ways with singer Neil Turbin and bringing in Joey Belladonna for 1985's "Spreading The Disease" and 1987's "Among The Living."
Rock Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Gojira // Fortitude

With *Fortitude, Gojira have cemented their place as one of progressive metal's most important bands. The seventh album from the Ondres, France quartet is a step beyond in their already impressive catalog. Recorded in their New York City studio, this marks the band's return from their landmark 2016 album *Magma. Curiously, there's almost a positive feel on this record. Filled by the band's trademark heaviness, *Fortitude exists as a slightly more accessible endeavor than previous offerings. Twenty-five years after their formation, Gojira find themselves at the top of their game. The 11 tracks flow gracefully from one to another, with standout moments like the title track and the aptly named "The Chant." Feelings are codified, coalescing in sections of unforgettable fuzzy grandeur that you'll be tempted to sing along with. The family tree of metal is evident here, with sections that hearken to Led Zeppelin, Sepultura, and Iron Maiden, as well as contemporaries like Meshuggah and Mastadon. There's shredding aplenty, as evidenced in the opening licks of "Another World'' melded seamlessly with epic sequences of forceful riffs and choruses.
Rock MusicKerrang

Now Hear This: Aaron Pauley on the best new post-hardcore, metal and emo

I still get a huge buzz out of discovering new bands and new music. It’s refreshing when you hear something that just makes your ears perk up. No matter what you do or how long you’ve been a music fan for, I think it’s always exciting when it happens. We’ve obviously not been touring, so a lot of times it’s just Spotify’s New Music Friday, or fans will post things on Twitter and send bands for me to listen to. The internet has really unlocked a lot of doors for people. Artists can really promote their works internationally and it’s funny because all my picks are from the UK or Europe.
Musicmetalinjection

KORN Guitarist Thinks It's Better For Band To Stop Before They're Irrelevant

At some point in a band's career, the conversation has to turn to when the band is going to stop. It sucks to think about, but a planned ending might be better than just fading in obscurity. Which is exactly what guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said might be the best route for Korn in a recent interview with Metal Hammer.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Powerwolf unleash “Beast of Gévaudan” music video

Powerwolf are gearing up for their new album, Call of the Wild, out July 16th via Napalm Records. Today (20th), the group has shared a music video for the first single from the upcoming record titled “Beast of Gévaudan.”. Matthew Greywolf comments:. “We are more than proud to present “Beast...
Musicreadjunk.com

Clowns Premieres Music Video For “Does It Matter?”

Australian band Clowns dropped a new song titled, “Does it Matter?” and released a music video for it today. “We wanted to write the most Clowns song that had ever existed – it’s punk, it’s garagey, there’s some screams, there’s some big singalongs.” It’s got a smashing guitar solo and it’s about doing whatever you want to do and fuck the rest of the noise.”