Female Filmmakers in Focus: Haifaa al-Mansour on 'The Perfect Candidate'

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Director Haifaa Al-Mansour once again explores the complexities of being a woman (or girl) in Saudi Arabia through a charmingly direct and confident main character who subverts the status quo. Maryam, in some ways, could be Wadjda all grown up -- an intelligent, independent young woman who knows what she's capable of and accepts that she'll have to overcome challenges to succeed. Al Zahrani is excellent as Maryam -- she's endearingly straightforward, outspoken, and undeterred by naysayers. She's got a purpose, whether it's looking for a bigger-city job or campaigning to a group of male voters. In one subplot, she keeps bumping into Omar (Tareq Al Khaldi), the handsome grandson of a cantankerous clinic patient. Omar assists Maryam, and he seems interested in her candidacy -- and her -- but this isn't a romance, even if Maryam's sisters Selma and Sara keep winking at his contributions to her campaign.