newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Female Filmmakers in Focus: Haifaa al-Mansour on 'The Perfect Candidate'

By Marya Gates
AOL Moviefone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Female Filmmakers in Focus, where you will find a recommendation for films directed by women to seek out each week. This week features an interview with Haifaa al-Mansour about her latest film ‘The Perfect Candidate.’ Plus a recommendation to pair it with Rachel Lears’ 2018 documentary ‘Knock Down The House.’

www.moviefone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#The Perfect Candidate#Female Filmmakers#Women Filmmakers#Narrative Movies#Film Studies#The American University#University Of Sydney#Saudi Arabian#Congress#House#Female Protagonists#Quality Films#Documentary#Artistic Expression#Movie Theaters#Creative Expression#Saudi Women Dress#Television#Dr Maryam Alsafan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

The Perfect Candidate

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Director Haifaa Al-Mansour once again explores the complexities of being a woman (or girl) in Saudi Arabia through a charmingly direct and confident main character who subverts the status quo. Maryam, in some ways, could be Wadjda all grown up -- an intelligent, independent young woman who knows what she's capable of and accepts that she'll have to overcome challenges to succeed. Al Zahrani is excellent as Maryam -- she's endearingly straightforward, outspoken, and undeterred by naysayers. She's got a purpose, whether it's looking for a bigger-city job or campaigning to a group of male voters. In one subplot, she keeps bumping into Omar (Tareq Al Khaldi), the handsome grandson of a cantankerous clinic patient. Omar assists Maryam, and he seems interested in her candidacy -- and her -- but this isn't a romance, even if Maryam's sisters Selma and Sara keep winking at his contributions to her campaign.
Worldtheknockturnal.com

Film Review: Saudi Arabian Political Drama ‘The Perfect Candidate’

In 2012 Haifaa al-Mansour wrote and directed Wadja the first movie to be filmed entirely in Saudi Arabia. During filming for Wadja, al-Mansour directed from a van as to not intermix with male members of her crew. With The Perfect Candidate, al-Mansour returns to Saudi Arabia, this time without the van, to focus on the evolving role of women in Saudi Arabian society.
Commerce, CAspectrumnews1.com

10 filmmakers chosen for ‘Rising Voices’ initiative

COMMERCE, Calif. — Inside a textile dyeing house is where Stacy Pascal Gaspard is shooting her latest project. It's called "Soñadoras," a film about chasing your dreams. For Pascal Gaspard, who is directing the film, it's a personal story. "This is like an ode to the dreamers. It's like honoring...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Gay Chinese filmmaker Will Zang has a dilemma in ‘The Leaf’

Since immigrating to the Bay Area from China in 2013, local filmmaker and movie marketer Will Zang has worked feverishly to make a name for himself in the industry. He has crew credits on the documentaries “The Fabulous Allan Carr,” “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” and “Unsettled: Seeking Refugee in America” and produced a handful of his own films, including 2019’s award-winning “Dress Up Like Mrs. Doubtfire.”
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Interview: Timur Bekmambetov Talks PROFILE and ScreenLife Filmmaking

Timur Bekmambetov, the prolific Kazakh director, screenwriter, and producer, knows what he wants and knows how to go about getting it. He blew into Western genre awareness with a howl and a bang in the early aughts with his epic blockbuster Nightwatch (And later, its bigger sequel Daywatch got a pretty wide cinema release.) Prior to that, he had already done documentaries, television and various other media in Russia. Bekmambetov even made a Soviet prison break feature a decade prior to crossing the ocean, a mere blink of the eye, after the collapse of the U.S.S.R.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Meet Filmmaker Addison Wright

Addison Wright’s Hiplet: Because We Can is part of the Scene In Color Film Series, presented by Target, which shines a light on incredible filmmaking talent. As part of the series, three emerging filmmakers will receive mentorship from producer Will Packer, and their films are available to watch on Rotten Tomatoes, MovieClips Indie Channel, Peacock, and the NBC App.
MoviesNPR

Best Of: Filmmaker Barry Jenkins / Writer Francisco Goldman

We talk with 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins about his new series, 'The Underground Railroad.' Adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel, the series follows Cora, an enslaved young woman who has escaped a plantation and heads North on a literal railroad train. Jenkins says the series made him feel closer to his ancestors.
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

UNCSA Schools of Filmmaking and Drama offer virtual showcases

The UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) School of Filmmaking will present its annual showcase of fourth-year student films on May 21st at Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but due to space limitations, registration is required. For more information or to make reservations, call (336) 721-1945 or visit https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

Dispatch Selects the 7 Female Idols Who are Perfect Leaders

On Sunday, May 23, Dispatch selected the seven female idols who are perfect leaders. They shared their selections on their official Instagram account, @koreadispatch. Want to know who they chose? Then keep on reading!. 1. TWICE's Jihyo. Jihyo was selected to be the leader of TWICE by the members themselves...
Movieshufsd.edu

Huntington Filmmakers in Locust Valley Film Festival

A group of six exceptional Huntington High School filmmakers are set to showcase their work at this year’s Locust Valley Film Festival. The Huntington teenage artists are studying with high school video arts teacher Heather Swan. The students have worked very hard on their films during every stage of development and the final products are quite impressive, according to their teacher.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Formula E Launches Search for Budding Filmmakers

Today the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announced the second instalment of its Talent Call series: Talent Call for Filmmakers. The competition will be open to 18-24-year-old residents of the US and UK. One finalist from each market will attend a Formula E race for the final challenge before the winner is selected by independent celebrity judges.
Movieshypefresh.co

Shazam Sequel Will Switch Focus to Female Villains.

Shazam Sequel Will Switch Focus to Femal Villains. Shazam’s sequel will be entitled, Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The sequel planned for Shazam will not feature Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) as the villian. During a mid-credits sequence at the end of the film, Sivana and Seven Deadly Sins host had been defeated. Thereby, Sivana was inprisoned at Rock Falls Penitentiary. However, his story didn’t end there.
MoviesNo Film School

Jim Cummings Gives 10 Tips for Filmmakers

Sometimes a little advice goes a long way. I don't know about you, but I really love Jim Cummings. He's such a generous filmmaking personality who really seems to understand the deep connection between audiences and the moving image. His works like Thunder Road often mix genres and tones to really be evocative of the human experience.
MoviesNo Film School

How Ratings and Algorithms Impact Your Filmmaking Career

New products by tech company Atomos, and what’s going on with IMDb ratings? If you have concerns about how the dreaded algorithm is affecting your career, you’ll definitely want to check out this episode. In this episode, we talk about…. “Pacino-ing”—Al Pacino likes the challenge of being in bad movies...