GRETA VAN FLEET singer Josh Kiszka has dismissed the notion that rock is dead, saying that rock is a "very elastic" and "eclectic genre." While rock and roll has been king of the music world for decades, in the past few years, it's been unseated by the growing popularity of hip-hop. This has caused many pundits to proclaim the genre "dead" from an industry perspective, noting that it has been eclipsed in all measures by pop, hip-hop, and EDM.