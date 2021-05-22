newsbreak-logo
Vegetation Fire near Gibraltar Dam

By ScannerAndrew
Santa Barbara Edhat
 1 day ago

The Cal fire aircraft has begun circling in that area again as of this afternoon about 1 PM. 5:10 ~ 5:20pm, I heard a siren I thought was a pursuit. Guess it was this, county fire headed up Gibraltar. Looking at the mountains I guessed the RP saw the rain clouds? Guess not!

www.edhat.com
Isla Vista, CAKEYT

Car goes over side of cliff near Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A vehicle was found at the bottom of a beachside cliff in Isla Vista late Saturday night. Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded around 11:07 p.m. to the beach near the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive. Firefighters said the car was about 30 to 40...
Orcutt, CAKEYT

Suspicious package investigation prompts shelter-in-place in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package in Orcutt on Sunday night, prompting a shelter-in-place for some residents. The package is at Foster Road and Odie Lane. Foster Road is now closed from Orcutt Road to Hummel Drive. The...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover..

Patient out of vehicle... Making access through a window.. One victim inside trapped appears injured.. Montecito Fire coming up on it flush with the roundabout Engine 92 on scene.. Roger May 17, 2021 05:28 AM. VEHICLE ROLLOVER SOUTH OF SALINAS ON THE 101 NORTHBOUND.. Roger May 17, 2021 05:27 AM.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Small Brush Fire Knocked Down Near Dos Pueblos High

Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the Dos Pueblos baseball fields on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to the 7200 block of Alameda Ave in Goleta with three engines and a Battalion Chief. Upon arrival crews found 1/4 acre fire burning. It was quickly knocked down without...
Goleta, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.
Isla Vista, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Over Isla Vista Cliff

A vehicle crashed off of a cliff in the 6800 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista on Saturday night. At 11:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with two engines, one truck, and a Batallion Chief for a vehicle approximately 30-40 feet over a cliff. Upon investigation and a...
Santa Barbara, CANoozhawk

Dan McCaslin: The Splendors of Easy Backcountry Car-Camping

Midspring days sparkle amid great beauty all around like omnipresent surround sound, but visual and fragrant. Nature’s synesthesia of color and sound blares out like a giant megaphone in your face while hiking — as your toes touch the dirt path and you chew tasty brodiaea bulbs (blue dicks) or munch waning miner’s lettuce.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Goleta, CAcityofgoleta.org

News List Old

Santa Barbara County is reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. There are 74 cases still infectious, with 17 cases hospitalized, 4 of them in the ICU. Confirmed case count is 34,365.More info: https://publichealthsbc.org/
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Working Vacation: Volunteers Clear 5 miles of Santa Cruz Trail

The saying "it takes a village" certainly does apply to trailwork, especially on the Los Padres Forest Association’s (LPFA) most recent Working Vacation on the Santa Cruz Trail in the San Rafael Wilderness. There were 31 people who helped support the project, overseeing tasks including trail work, cooking, stock support,...