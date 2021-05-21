newsbreak-logo
STATEMENT: G7 Raises the Bar for Decarbonization, But Needs to Step Up its Climate Finance Support for the Global South

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (May 21, 2021)—Today, G7 Climate and Environment Ministers agreed on a number of new commitments, as reflected in a new Communiqué. G7 leaders will meet in June (11-13), where they can take this agenda further. G7 countries are responsible for about 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions and represent more than half of global GDP. They are also responsible for roughly 80% of climate finance flows from developed to developing countries.

EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

Why Climate Finance Is Critical for Accelerating Global Action

To combat climate change, governments and institutions should increase their funding to poorer nations to pay for adaptation and mitigation measures. Efforts to address climate change can cost billions of dollars, often making them out of reach for poorer nations, which have contributed far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than developed countries. As a result, financing has emerged as a potential flash-point issue this year as global climate discussions gain momentum.
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

Germany ramps up its climate plan

A landmark ruling in favor of young Germans suing their country for not going far enough to tackle climate change has vastly increased the ambitions of their national plan. And it creates a much harsher outlook for the country's coal industry, which has historically been a huge part of the nation's culture and economy. For the Big Fix, host Carol Hills will speak to the German Ministry of Environment's State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth about how the federal government is balancing environment and economic interests.
Industryenergy.gov

Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry

This week during the G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership as this year’s G7 President and launched the new G7 Industrial Decarbonization Agenda (IDA), an ambitious initiative to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry. This G7 effort, led jointly by the U.S. and the UK G7 Presidency, will create a strong partnership among like-minded countries to reduce emissions in heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals. It will also help guide the global economy toward industrial decarbonization, while upholding a commitment to our shared values, including respect for workers, strong markets, and scientific integrity.
Environmentbankingexchange.com

Ceres Gathers Support for Climate Change Disclosure Statement

US non-profit organisation Ceres is attempting to gather support for its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) consultation on corporate climate change disclosure rules. Ceres is encouraging investors and companies to endorse its Statement of Essential Principles for SEC Climate Change Disclosure, which aims to establish a strong...
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister of Natural Resources participate in G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting

GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past two days, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, participated virtually in the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting hosted by the UK. He was joined by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, for the discussions on net zero and clean-energy transition.
Environmentforeignbrief.com

G7 Environment and Climate Ministerial meeting to take place

The Group of Seven’s (G7) respective Climate and Environment Ministers will meet virtually today to discuss sustainable COVID-19 recovery strategies. The ministerial meeting will be complemented by UN-sanctioned COP26 and COP15 conferences after their rescheduling from 2020 due to COVID-19, furthering multilateral climate momentum. The meeting’s policy priorities include a net zero G7 by 2050, transition to a low carbon economy, reversing biodiversity loss and tackling ocean pollution. As major stimulus policies rely heavily on planet-warming fossil fuels, expect discussions to revolve around greener recovery strategies, such as increased investment in green urban infrastructure , low carbon activities and clean energy generation.
Environmentpledgetimes.com

Big climate change? G7 nations decide to take a fundamental step

Berlin – A virtual get-together with groundbreaking importance: According to the Federal Environment Ministry (BMU), the G7 have agreed to end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. The industrialized nations have come to the agreement “that worldwide further investments in coal-fired power generation must stop now”. This would not be compatible with the 1.5 degree target, said Svenja Schulze (SPD) after two days of discussions with her colleagues from France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain as well as the EU.
EnvironmentInter Press Service

– A Growing Shift in the Narrative about Climate Action –

On the occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June 2021, drawing from IPS’s bank of features and opinion editorials published this year, we are re-publishing one article a day, for the next two weeks. UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 2021 (IPS) – A keen awareness about the intersection of our ecosystem...
Energy Industrydevex.com

UN Special Rep.: Without energy finance, millions to be left in the dark

The weekly newsletter on how business, social enterprise, and development finance leaders are tackling global challenges. Countries and companies need to massively ramp up energy finance to ensure hundreds of millions of people can emerge from energy poverty over the next decade, Damilola Ogunbiyi, the United Nations’ special representative for sustainable energy, told Devex in an exclusive interview.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming. Many outlets cover the news from last Friday that G7 countries have vowed to stop all new financing for overseas coal projects by the end of this year, in what the Financial Times describes as a “breakthrough in the global effort to fight climate change”. The FT adds that the G7 environment ministers, including the US administration’s John Kerry and the UK’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, issued a “strongly worded” communiqué which “sets the stage for more climate pledges when G7 country leaders, including British prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden, meet in Cornwall next month”. BBC News says the ministers “agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021”, adding: “There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.” The Guardian says that “after two days of wrangling” the ministers also “committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their [power] sectors in the 2030s”. The newspaper adds: “Japan, one of the world’s biggest sources of finance for coal power, along with China, held out on agreeing to stop helping to build until the final stages of the two-day virtual meeting. Japan’s government raised concerns that if it halted the financing, China would step in and build coal-fired power plants overseas that were less efficient than Japanese designs.” [The only other major state financier of overseas coal power development, South Korea, recently committed to phasing out support.] The Washington Post says the G7 nations agreed to “ambitious new goals”, adding that “other climate-related promises that nations made Friday included a commitment to safeguard 30% of the world’s land and 30% of oceans by 2030 in hopes of reversing the loss of wildlife and helping nature to soak up carbon emissions”. The Times states that “the decisions help to pave the way for a successful outcome from pivotal UN conferences on biodiversity in China in October and climate change in Glasgow in November”.
Agriculturecgiar.org

After COVID-19: Where next for Climate Resilient Agricultural Development in the Global South?

Global food production is required to increase between 50–70% by 2050 driven by population growth,, income growth, and change in diets. However, global warming is already having a profound effect on food production around the world and in the global south in particular. With warmer temperatures have come increased frequency of droughts and floods, crop production losses, and reduced availability of freshwater. Under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), countries around the world have committed to a set of goals to end poverty, end hunger, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. SDG13 on climate action calls for strengthened resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters. Agriculture, forestry and land use change accounts for nearly a quarter of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, many countries in the global south have included mitigation and/or adaptation actions in agriculture in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the global objective of keeping the rise in global temperature to well under 2 °C.
EnvironmentUnion Leader

Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

LONDON - A World Bank report on Tuesday showed more than a fifth of the world's greenhouse gas emissions are now covered by a price on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to help meet climate goals. A carbon cost can come in the form of a tax or via an emissions...
Energy IndustryUniversity of Denver Clarion

Green Development LLC: Understanding the severe health costs of fossil fuels

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. In recent years, private industries and government entities have placed a heavy emphasis on “going green.” This effort is in response to the significant health costs of fossil fuels. Below, Green Development LLC, a leader in renewable energy projects, explains why the U.S. is dependent on fossil fuels and how that dependence is costing us millions of dollars in combined social and health effects.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

The world's major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change. G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C. That's far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum. Ministers also agreed to stop...
Economybthechange.com

How Companies Can Go Beyond Carbon Offsets to Actually Help Reverse the Climate Crisis

B Corp NativeEnergy and Its Clients Pursue Climate-Positive Change. As the climate crisis has pushed the evolution and growth of the clean energy industry over the last two decades, NativeEnergy has been among the companies on the frontlines. The Vermont-based company develops wind, water, biogas, solar, and other renewable energy and clean water projects that generate carbon offsets and partners with other businesses looking to mitigate their climate impact. Increasingly, the projects go beyond taking carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere to create environmental benefit and mitigate the effects of climate change.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Transitions at the Heart of the Climate Challenge

The World Bank Group is increasing its financing to help countries address the pandemic and climate change, because a sustainable future depends on the decisions countries make today. To clean up energy systems, it will be important to drive action on multiple fronts including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and a...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Emits Less Than 5% Of The Legacy Financial Sector’s Carbon Emissions

In my very first foray into publishing an analysis on this topic in 2014, and as recently as my last piece for Bitcoin Magazine, I set out to contextualize Bitcoin’s energy use in comparison to that of the banking system. Since it is impossible to objectively define what the banking system (BS) is, I stuck to the mere impact of bank branches and ATMs — and the results were horrifying. This is despite the following areas of impact being ignored by my first analysis:
Politicsdevex.com

Accelerating progress toward the SDGs through city-led initiatives

As the number of people living in urban areas continues on an upward trajectory — with more than two-thirds of the world’s population expected to live in such areas by 2050 — the role of city-led initiatives in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is becoming increasingly important. SDG...