Former US Open champion Gary Woodland headlined a leading trio at Quail Hollow on Friday, where two-time winner Rory McIlroy was in the mix along with five-time major champion Phil Mickelson. Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner who has struggled of late, carded a two-under-par 69 for a six-under total of 136, where he was joined by England's Matt Wallace and American Patrick Rodgers. Wallace, a four-time European Tour winner who is gunning for a first US tour title, had five birdies in his four-under 67 while Rodgers posted a 68 highlighted by a 13-foot eagle putt at the seventh. The three were one stroke in front of Kramer Hickock, who posted a 69 for 137.