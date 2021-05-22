Minnesota rent relief delayed, questions raised about vendor

(FOX 9) - One month after Minnesota launched a massive rent relief program to help tenants through the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords say they've yet to receive a single check. Minnesota launched its program on April 20 even though the system wasn't yet ready to send payments out the door, FOX 9 learned through interviews this week. The state's housing commissioner said the payment process should begin speeding up next week and characterized the rollout as a success.