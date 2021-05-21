Skinner, Vignola, McLean, Inc. Announces Acquisition and Rebrand to Monarch Design Group, Leverages Pioneering 3D Live Design Process
Gainesville-based architecture and design firm Monarch Design Group, formerly known as Skinner, Vignola, McLean, Inc., today announced a complete rebrand as the company seeks to further expand its presence in the North Florida region and beyond. This transition stems from the company’s evolution and advancement of its architectural services, as it seeks to leverage its unique approach to the design process, including its use of the technologically-advanced 3D Live Design tool to improve the overall client experience.alachuachronicle.com