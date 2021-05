Under general administrative direction, plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Police Department for the City of Ketchikan including the enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, regulations, and ordinances of the State of Alaska and the City of Ketchikan in order to preserve and protect life, health, and property in the City and related services and activities; coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies; and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager.