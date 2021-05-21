newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Reflections

By WRFI News Staff
wrfi.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Episode of Which Way Forward, we hear from a student activist and professor from Ithaca College reflect on a year since Black Lives Matter protests swept across the United States. This piece comes to us from Ithaca College Park Scholars Jess Moskowitz and Syd Pierre. The music in...

www.wrfi.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflections#Music News#Black Lives Matter#Wrfi News#The Ithaca Voice#Engaged Cornell#Professor#Redefining Public Safety#Matter Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Princeton, NJtowntopics.com

PU Graduation Reflects on Pandemic Year

A year ago Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber referred to the 2020 virtual commencement as “not the ceremony anyone would have wished for,” in his speech on the theme of a generation “touched by tragedy.”. But this year’s 274th Princeton University graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 16, brought thousands of...
Collegesthepampanews.com

Reflections from WT: University Leadership

Some university leaders have had a transformative impact on their institutions and, in turn, the larger community. Leadership excellence is leadership excellence, no matter how, where or when it occurs. Earl Rudder at Texas A&M University lead transformative change that helped turn an undergraduate military school into a leading world university; the seeds of his effort continue to germinate. He was fearless and committed to forward-looking change, and it happened. Clark Kerr at the University of California envisioned a state-wide organization that provided an unparalleled opportunity to thousands of Californians in three different kinds of higher education settings, and it happened. Theodore M. Hesburgh at Notre Dame recognized that a university could, and indeed should, impact the world through the application of deep principles of his faith in the public square that recognized the power of the University as a beacon for the larger social order, and it happened. Leadership does not stop there, however. Joseph A. Hill at West Texas A&M University held deep principles that informed every university decision made in response to the power of the Panhandle, and it happened.
TV & Videosshorelinemedia.net

‘Army of the Dead’ reflects political climate

Zack Snyder took the opportunity to reflect the current social climate in his new zombie heist thriller, “Army of the Dead,” with scenes featuring detainment camps, a wall being built and temperature scans. (May 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Minoritiesmountainlake.org

PBS NewsHour | Race Matters: America After George Floyd | Preview

On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Judy Woodruff and PBS NewsHour reporters will focus on what has changed, and what hasn’t, since the outrage and protests of last summer, focusing on Minneapolis as well as several other communities around the country that have also seen protests, police killings and hate crimes.
Books & LiteratureeSchool Online

Defining Future Ready by reflecting on the past

Confession: I’m a bit of a hoarder. I’ve kept every email, text message, and document I’ve ever written. It’s probably the journalist in me. Or it’s being the daughter of two antique collectors and the granddaughter of a collector of everything. Yet quite often, calling on history can help us...
Ferndale, CAEureka Times-Standard

Raku pottery reflects ancient images

The Ferndale Arts Gallery is featuring the work of raku potter Laura Rose this month. Rose has developed her own style of raku pottery, depicting the animals drawn and carved many thousands of years ago in the cave art of Europe and the rock art of Africa. “These truly ancient...
Haskell County, OKstiglernews.com

Just Thinkin’: Reflections on ice cream

Can I be prejudice if I’m not aware of my prejudices? Do my prejudices make my life easier? Why do I like my prejudices so much?. But I like my prejudices. They make my life easier. A prejudice allows me to function without having to constantly get bogged down examining and reexamining every cognitive conflict I encounter.
Animalswiscassetnewspaper.com

Song Sparrow Attacks Its Reflection

For years we have read about and had acquaintances tell us stories about birds that would attack their reflections in windows, shiny hubcaps, and car mirrors. We had never experienced it ourselves. Until now. It started when the next-door neighbor came over to show us a video of a bird...
AnimalsAthens Daily Review

Religion: Reflections-Are there animals In Heaven?

My aunt once asked me if there will be animals in Heaven. Perhaps it is a good question to ask during this season when pets have played such an important role in helping us survive COVID. When many of us have had to distance from family, friends, co-workers, and classmates our pets have stepped up. The CDC says that pets, especially dogs, help our social, emotional, and mental development. Of course, most of us don’t need the CDC to tell us this. Our pets become part of the family. If they are that important on earth, will there be animals in heaven?
MinoritiesThe Valley Reporter

HU students put on community dialogue about racism

Students from a Harwood class called “Dialogues on Race” hosted a community discussion on Thursday, May 29, on Zoom. The class is co-taught by Kathy Cadwell, Jonah Ibson, Matt Henchen and 11th-graders Sophie Krotinger and Maia George. “I want to acknowledge the limitations of talking about race, responsibility and privilege,...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Agriculture students explore privilege, allyship, and diversity

Ebony Webber opened a March talk with this rhetorical question: “How do we bridge the gap where privilege exists?”. With close to 18 years of experience in nonprofit and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues, Ebony — who is Chief Operating Officer of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) — has sought to be a resource for students who come from minoritized backgrounds and empower them to believe in their ability. By being present in two virtual sections of Agriculture Education courses at California State University of Chico (CSUC) and speaking on privilege as it relates to allyship, she would not only be bridging the gap between DEI and agriculture education, but her message would also become a guide to future agriculture educators who would soon teach thousands of marginalized agriculture education students across California.
MinoritiesCornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Confront Anti-Asian Racism at Virtual Teach-In Event

In order to create a space for people to learn about and discuss anti-Asian racism, Cornell hosted a virtual Teach-in on Confronting Anti-Asian Racism. The teach-in was hosted from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday with nearly 500 students, faculty and alumni in attendance. Speakers and panelists gave background information on Asian racism throughout history and spoke about their own experiences.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

How misrepresentation in media impacts marginalized communities

When social epidemiologist Sharon D. Jones-Eversley speaks about false information circulated through media, she remembers a parable that her mother taught her. In the story, a man lies about another man in their tribe. "And the man [who lied], as he got older, he felt really bad about this lie,"...
Minoritiespbswisconsin.org

May 24-25 Programs Explore Life in America After George Floyd’s Death

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 set off a year of racial reckoning in America. To mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death – and the resulting protests and conversations around racial justice and police reform – PBS Wisconsin invites you to watch the following programs airing in late May.
MinoritiesCNN

These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten

It's a year after George Floyd's death, but his legacy lives on. Murals still honor him across the world, giving people a chance to pay tribute and take a moment to reflect. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in police custody in May 2020. His death sparked widespread protests and reignited conversations about race, police brutality and social injustice.
TV & Videostheschoolhouse302.com

Season 1, Episode 6, Pedro Noguera

This is Season 1, Episode 6 of FocusED, and it features guest, Dr. Pedro Noguera. It was originally recorded live for a studio audience in Delaware, provided as a professional development experience for Delaware teachers and leaders. Don’t miss what Dr. Noguera says about equity in schools and so much more. This is a must listen for all educators.