Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire

We are delighted to write this letter in support of Jon Hobbs for the Klamath County School Board Zone 3 position. We have been “across-the-river” neighbors of Jon and Lauren since they purchased a rundown neglected property 23 years ago and began turning it into the beautiful thriving farm (“Poe”tential Egg Farm) it is today. They have provided first jobs for many local students who have gone on to be productive citizens. Their two sons attended Klamath County schools and are now self-sufficient and successful adults. Jon was an involved parent who served on parental advisory committees at Bonanza High School, and is currently serving on the Henley High School advisory committee.