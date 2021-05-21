Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire
The May 16 fire at the Klamath County transfer station on Tingley Lane has resulted in the suspension of local recycling and delays in garbage and yard debris services. Waste Management canceled all collections on Friday due to construction of an alternative transfer location at the county landfill at 801 Old Fort Road. The company asked Friday customers to remove carts from the curb and place them back at the curb on Monday, May 24 – garbage and yard debris only.www.heraldandnews.com