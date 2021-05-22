newsbreak-logo
College Sports

UF Softball: Gators Walk Off Against USF to Open Regional Play

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT HAPPENED: Senior Hannah Adams lashed a double off the wall in center field that scored Cheyenne Lindsey all the way from first and gave the fourth-seeded Gators a walk-off win Friday in opening-round action of the NCAA Tournament’s Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Adams’ game-winner atoned for a tough afternoon from Florida hitters, who struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Bulls All-American Georgina Corrick, while their own pitcher, Elizabeth Hightower, did not give up a hit in her six-plus innings of work. The Gators got runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings, including the leadoff hitter to second in the second, third, fourth, and fifth. Corrick, though, put down each threat, as Florida went hitless in its 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. USF used an error and walk in the top of the seventh to mount its lone threat of the game against Hightower, who was lifted for Katie Chronister, who benefited from a double defensive gem (read on) to get out of the inning and set up the game’s dramatic finish.

