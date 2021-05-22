newsbreak-logo
Award-Winning Real Estate Team Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing brokerages with more than $6 billion in annual sales and over 2,000 agents, welcomes the Hammersmith Team to the company’s office in Columbia, Md. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kevin Hammersmith and his incredible...

www.timesunion.com
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Housing Market#Sales Agents#The Hammersmith Team#Prweb#Penfed Credit Union#Hsf Affiliates Llc#Bhhs Penfed Realty#Equal Housing Opportunity#Homeservices Penfed#Founder Kevin Hammersmith#Prweb Visit#Business#Company#Annual Sales#Premier Agents#Md#Membership#Washington D C
