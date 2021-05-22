Award-Winning Real Estate Team Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Kimberly Hamilton joined Friedman's Nashville office as Vice President of Investment & Advisory Services. Kimberly has 16 years' experience in Commercial Real Estate and specializes in Health Care Real Estate Investment Sales. Before joining Friedman, she was an Investment Broker at Marcus & Millichap in Nashville TN, and a member of the National Health Care Real Estate Group. Kimberly was a National Achievement Award winner in 2015. Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Kimberly worked at CB Richard Ellis with the Medical Office Group. Her expertise includes working with developers, tenants, landlords, private investors, and REITS. In addition, she assisted physician groups and healthcare companies with site locations, acquisition, disposition, leasing, and selling medical properties. Her expertise also includes senior housing, behavioral health, surgery centers, and acute care hospitals. Kimberly is known as one of Nashville's Medical Office Real Estate Specialists.