Rangers Shortstop Prospect to Miss Remainder of Season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop prospect Chris Seise has suffered yet another major injury.

Seise sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during a defensive play in the 10th inning of High-A Hickory's game against Greensboro on Wednesday. An MRI revealed the extent of the damage.

Once the swelling subsides, Seise will travel to Arlington to have surgery the last week of May. He will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season with the goal of him being ready for spring training in 2022.

Of all the bad luck in the Rangers farm system (Cole Ragans have Tommy John surgery twice), Chris Seise has the worst luck.

After being drafted in the first round by Texas in the 2017 MLB Draft, Seise played very well during his pro debut in short season A-ball. However, he missed the entire 2018 season due to right shoulder surgery. The following season, Seise logged only 21 games before tearing the labrum in his left shoulder and being forced to miss the remainder of that season.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor league season in its entirety, leaving the vast majority of prospects, Seise included, missing out on a crucial year of development.

Seise had only played 10 games for High-A Hickory this season with the minor league season not beginning until May.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook