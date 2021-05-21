newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Rangers Shortstop Prospect to Miss Remainder of Season

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43meoH_0a7ak7YZ00

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop prospect Chris Seise has suffered yet another major injury.

Seise sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during a defensive play in the 10th inning of High-A Hickory's game against Greensboro on Wednesday. An MRI revealed the extent of the damage.

Once the swelling subsides, Seise will travel to Arlington to have surgery the last week of May. He will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season with the goal of him being ready for spring training in 2022.

Of all the bad luck in the Rangers farm system (Cole Ragans have Tommy John surgery twice), Chris Seise has the worst luck.

After being drafted in the first round by Texas in the 2017 MLB Draft, Seise played very well during his pro debut in short season A-ball. However, he missed the entire 2018 season due to right shoulder surgery. The following season, Seise logged only 21 games before tearing the labrum in his left shoulder and being forced to miss the remainder of that season.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor league season in its entirety, leaving the vast majority of prospects, Seise included, missing out on a crucial year of development.

Seise had only played 10 games for High-A Hickory this season with the minor league season not beginning until May.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
35
Followers
188
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Shortstop#Minor League#Tommy John Surgery#Spring Training#Acl#Mri#Mlb Draft#High A Hickory#Prospects#Luck#Cole Ragans#Greensboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Hip Hip Jose! Rangers Outlast Red Sox in 4-1 Win

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers bounced back after losing two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels with a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Rangers catcher Jose Trevino broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that landed in the Red Sox bullpen. Isiah Kiner-Falefa added some insurance with a hard-hit solo home run to straight-away center field to give the Rangers a three-run lead.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Recap: The Good and the Not So Good From April

ARLINGTON, Texas — The first month of the Major League Baseball season has come to an end. Like most people expected, the Texas Rangers sit at the bottom of the American League West with a record of 11-16. The Rangers' .407 win percentage is the second-worst in the A.L., and third-worst in MLB.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

BOS 6, TEX 1: Rangers Troubled as Arihara's Issues Worsen

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers may be at a crossroads with Kohei Arihara. The Japanese-born right-hander was pummeled by the Red Sox lineup early and often, as the Rangers fell to Boston by a score of 6-1 on Friday night. Arihara started the game with back-to-back walks, then back-to-back home runs that immediately put the Rangers in a 4-0 hole just four batters into the game.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Upend Red Sox Late, Take Three of Four Games

ARLINGTON, Texas — There may not be high expectations for the Texas Rangers this year, but they might have just had a series that can turn their season around. The Rangers defeated the Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 5-3, taking three of four games to wrap up a seven-game homestand. Texas trailed for most of the game, and had to fight a number of obstacles throughout the game. From the sun blinding Nick Solak on a pop up to home plate umpire Brian O'Nora's inconsistent strike zone, the Rangers bore down to came away with one of the biggest wins of the year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Gibson's Return to Minnesota

Texas Rangers (13-17) at Minnesota Twins (11-16) TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA) MIN: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA) Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN, Twins (Sp) The Rangers will start Kyle Gibson on Tuesday night, who won 67 games from 2013-2019 for the Twins. He expressed some of his thoughts on coming back to a place where he spent the vast majority of his big league career.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

'I Trust Him Against Anybody': Allard, King Helping Reverse Rangers' Bullpen Struggles

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heading into the spring training, the Texas Rangers bullpen was thought to be one of the strongest areas of the team. However, the Rangers couldn't even make it out of camp without losing four, maybe even five mainstays in the bullpen. Jonathan Hernández, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Joely Rodríguez, and Demarcus Evans all started the season on the Injured List. Martin and Rodríguez have since returned and pitched in big roles, but Evans is still working his way back. Hernández and Leclerc are both lost for all of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.
BaseballPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A 'Hough' Time For The Tigers

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Charlie Hough won his first game of the 1986 season, claiming a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Arlington Stadium. On May 6, 1986, Hough and the Rangers were trying to get back to .500 as they hosted the Tigers, which were less than two years removed from winning the 1984 World Series.
BaseballPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Look Back at Tanana

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Frank Tanana won his first game of the season as the Rangers defeated the New York Yankees in Old Yankee Stadium. Back on May 10, 1983, the Rangers beat the Yankees, 4-2. Danny Darwin started the game for the Rangers but wasn’t able to get out of the fourth inning. Tanana came on in relief, threw more than four innings of scoreless relief, and then handed the ball to Odell Jones, who notched his fourth save of the season.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Ex Odor to Injured List After Scary Collision

Former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is heading to the 10-day Injured List after a scary collision at home plate with Houston's Martín Maldonado on Tuesday night. As Maldonado scrambled for the ball after a throw to home plate, Odor's right knee was impacted by his shoulder along with a bit of an awkward landing. Any time there is that kind of collision, the initial fear is a major injury. Those fears were especially heightened for Yankees fans when Odor was sent to get an MRI that night.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Left Off List of 'Best Young Cores' in MLB

Bleacher Report’s rankings of MLB teams with the best young cores right now only reinforced how much farther the Rangers have to go to rebuild their pipeline of young talent. The Rangers, not surprisingly, didn’t make the B/R Top 10 (they didn’t even make the honorable mention). The Houston Astros...