The euro initially shot higher during the trading session at the end of the week but gave back the gains above the 1.22 handle. By doing so, the market ended up formed a bit of a shooting star, showing some hesitation. In general, this is a market that I think will continue to be very noisy, but will also be a “buy on the dips” scenario as the US dollar continues to struggle. The 1.20 level underneath is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying attention to.