The great divide in American politics today is not about policy. The divide is between those who believe in democracy and those who would subvert it to win at any price. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ilk in the Republican party are demonstrating their contempt for how actual democracy works. They are engaging in a systematic effort to undermine confidence in the 2020 election of President Biden. Their support for the “Big Lie,” i.e. the lie that Trump won in 2020 despite losing by huge margins, is a prime example of this.