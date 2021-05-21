newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Republican senator Anthony Bouchard once impregnated a 14-year-old girl

By deepdesrochers
californianewstimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Bushar, Wyoming Republican State Senator has already raised $ 400,000 after applying for a candidacy to replace the controversial US House of Representatives Liz Cheney and having a 14-year-old girl pregnant. Florida After she turned 15, she married her and DailyMail.com studied exclusively. After that, Bushar video After DailyMail.com...

californianewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senator#Florida Senator#State Senator#California Five#Sheriff Turea County#Congress#Dailymail Com#Baby Tony#Pregnant#Baker County#Felony Charges#Sodomy#Imprisonment#Senators#Republican Operatives#Republican Agents#Bushar Video#Tulare County#Jacksonville#Bakersfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wyoming Statehotnewhiphop.com

GOP House Candidate Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

As usual, there are some weird things going on in the US government. US House candidate, and current Wyoming state senate member, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 years old. Anthony Bouchard revealed this truth on a Facebook Live video last Thursday. Then, he again touched on the story with the Casper-Star Tribune.
Wyoming Statespotoncolorado.com

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, chats with Wyoming State Troopers while taking a break during a virtual session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature inside the Senate chamber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Sex CrimesMontana Standard

Cheney challenger says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard had a relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, he told the Star-Tribune late Thursday, hours after he disclosed the relationship in a Facebook Live video to his supporters. Bouchard, who did not specify the girl's age in the video, said...
Wyoming StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as "like the Romeo and Juliet" story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics."
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Wyoming Sen. Bouchard says he got 14 year old pregnant when he was 18

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard said in a Facebook video on Thursday evening that he got a minor girl pregnant when he was 18. “She was a little younger than me, so it was like a Romeo and Juliet story,” Bouchard said in the video. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Bouchard told their reporters he was 18 and the girl was 14 when he got her pregnant.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Indy100

MAGA fan accused of murdering wife then casting her vote for Trump

An American man has been accused of murdering his wife then voting for Donald Trump on her behalf. Barry Morphew from Colorado was arrested over the murder of Suzanne Morphew – who disappeared a year ago – two weeks ago. Now, court records show he faces further charges for apparently posting a vote for the former US President on her behalf in the November election.
Wyoming Stateksjd.org

‘Quit Lying to Us, Liz:’ Cheney in Trouble with Some Local Wyoming Republicans

Following her removal from her leadership position last week, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is only viewed favorably by 18 percent of Republicans nationwide, according to a recent poll from the Economist. And limited data from Wyoming shows she’s trailing by double digits to some of her potential 2022 primary challengers. So, why exactly has Cheney become so unpopular so quickly, even among her supposed base in Jackson Hole? Will Walkey from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, talked to a few locals there to find out.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump Is Marching Down the Road to Political Violence

At the beginning of last week, former President Donald Trump referred to the 2020 election as the “greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country.” By the end of the week, he had issued a statement saying, “As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”
Wyoming Statepinedaleroundup.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Presidential Electionblogforarizona.net

Demand That These Treasonous Republican Traitors Resign From Congress Today

The 147 Republicans in Congress who gave aid and comfort to the violent MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrectionists on January 6, in their failed coup d’etat to end American democracy and to impose a GQP autocracy under America’s first dictator, the corrupt and criminal Donald Trump, 147 Republican lawmakers who still objected to the election results even after the Capitol attack, want to disappear the darkest day in American history – a day which will live in infamy – down the memory hole.
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

Clarence Page : Liz Cheney pays a heavy price for telling truth

Sometimes the sacred halls of Congress sound like the raucous corridors of an unruly grade school. On the same day that House Republicans used a secret vote to purge Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, from their leadership, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a notoriously buffoonish Georgia Republican, put on a separate show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Congress & Courtscowboystatedaily.com

Cheney Backs Independent Commission To Investigate Capitol Invasion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney voted in support this week of Congress creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Cheney posted two photos of police officers and National Guard soldiers sitting on the...