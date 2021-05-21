newsbreak-logo
Army Ranger veteran receives Medal of Honor for Korean War heroism

By Davis Winkie
MilitaryTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Army Col. Ralph Puckett received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden during a Friday afternoon ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The 94-year-old, whose family also attended the event, earned the nation’s highest military decoration for his actions 70 years ago atop Hill 205, which overlooked the Chongchon River in what is now North Korea. The battle was part of a counteroffensive that marked the Chinese entrance into the Korean War.

