Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

By Bobby Welber
101.5 WPDH
 1 day ago
We've learned new information about a Hudson Valley man who was shot outside a restaurant while dining with his grandchildren. Charles Miller of Walden was shot in April outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

