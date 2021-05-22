Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

I witnessed something tonight on my way home tonight that really bothered me. It was a complete disrespect to our Hudson Valley firefighters. As I was walking out of the store tonight I heard sirens and it appeared that something had happened. Walking to my car I saw an ambulance going down one road, and as I started driving and made my way towards the red light, a fire truck turned down the same road that the ambulance went down. The fire truck pulled off 9W and stopped with its lights flashing. It appeared to me that they were attempted to block that entrance to the road as there was an emergency situation ahead.