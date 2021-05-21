Dennis Haring: Living Life after a Neuroendocrine Tumor Diagnosis

If You or a Loved One Has Been Given a Terminal Diagnosis:. I have several friends on Facebook who have been given a death sentence by their doctors. These friends are Christians, and yet they are scared. I realize it’s a different kind of scared for a Christian. Nobody wants to go through pain, nobody wants to go through watching their body shut down & not being able to do the things they used to do. Some of these Christians still want to see children grow up, get married, see grandbabies come into the world. They still have things in life they want to experience; good things. I realize it’s difficult to say goodbye “It’s a slow waiting it out; but comes too soon.” There is fear if they embrace what the doctor has said, then they are accepting that all these things will be taken away from them.