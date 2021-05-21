Dennis Haring: Living Life after a Neuroendocrine Tumor Diagnosis
“I am in good hands with my care team. Their multidisciplinary approach made it possible for me to regain my quality of life and look forward to my future.”. As a manufacturing and engineering manager at the company I work for, I stay busy. That’s why when I started getting headaches at the end of 2019, I wasn’t surprised. However, I decided to go to my primary care physician for a physical and some routine blood tests just to make sure everything was alright.www.foxchase.org